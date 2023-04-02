Watch Now
Nice weekend conditions but dropping temps headed to Kern next week

High wind watch in effect through Tuesday
Posted at 5:57 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 20:57:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The weekend began nice for Bakersfield with a high of 65°, and if you headed across the state, most of California saw highs in the 60s.

A high wind watch is in effect in our mountain communities and desert communities in Eastern Kern, meaning through Tuesday gusts could reach as high as 70 miles per hour.

If you're out on the roads, avoid power lines and trees and keep both hands on the steering wheel.

With this winds, we could deal will power outages as well.

As we head into next week, temps will drop on Monday and Tuesday.

With those cooler temps, we will see light rain and mountain showers on Monday.

The rest of the week, temps will warm up to the 70s by next weekend.

Another slight chance of rain is in the forecast on Friday for the county, and we will keep you updated as that storm develops.

Enjoy a fun and safe weekend!

