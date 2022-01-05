Northwesterly winds bring more cool air onshore

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Northwesterly winds continue across Kern County, so our mountain and desert Wind Advisory has been extended until 4 p.m. today with gusts to 45 miles per hour through the passes, over the mountain peaks and down the desert slopes.

So once again, enjoy watching high passing clouds and expect cool seasonal afternoon highs in the low the mid-50s for the valley and Kern River Valley and the upper 50s in the desert communities. Tehachapi and Frazier Park are once again looking for highs in the upper 40s, but it feels much colder than that because of the winds.

Building high pressure onshore tonight means a better chance for fog development tomorrow and Friday mornings. So the weather for the rest of the week will be seasonal with highs in the mid-50s here on the valley floor with more moderate air quality expected. There is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

Unfortunately I have to remove our slight chance of rain late Friday into Saturday, as that system will keep its moisture too far north and just bring cool winds to Kern County once again.

But we'll quickly recover on Saturday afternoon with clearing skies and sunny, seasonal highs. As long as there is no fog development Sunday morning, we should have a beautiful, sunny and stable weekend ahead!

There is a slight chance of rain I'm watching for Monday, but it's not too promising just yet.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

