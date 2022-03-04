Rain and snow move into Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Heavier rain moves in Friday morning.That means it could be a rainy commute to work!

Additional showers and maybe even a weak thunderstorm or two will last into Friday afternoon, with yet another round coming Saturday!

Rain totals look to be fairly light, with most places in the Valley in line for 0.10" to 0.25" of rain, but with the scattered nature of the showers totals will vary.

It's not just rain we're tracking either!

Mountain snow is back in the forecast!

Snow levels start out high initially, between 5,000 and 6,000 feet through Friday, but will drop quickly Friday night into Saturday as colder air moves in.

By Saturday morning snow levels as low as 2,000 feet are possible, putting the passes in line for snow!

The good news is, we don't expect a lot of snow at pass level, with my current forecast calling for a trace to 2 inches.

However, it doesn't take much to give us big travel impacts or even shut the passes down, so keep an eye on the road conditions if you're heading out Saturday!

A Winter Advisory is in effect for most of our local mountains Friday night through Saturday night due to this snow and the potential for travel impacts.

Other impacts from this storm system are strong winds in eastern Kern, with gusts over 50 miles per hour possible in the desert, and much cooler temperatures.

Highs drop all the way into the 50s in the Valley Saturday, with 30s expected in many of our mountain communities!