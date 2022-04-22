Rain showers linger Friday morning

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We'll see lingering showers into early Friday with skies clearing into the afternoon.

Rain totals will be decent with this storm, by far the best of our dry April.

We're forecasting between 0.10" and 0.33" in the valley, with higher totals over 0.50" possible in the foothills and along the west-facing slopes of our local mountains.

We'll see some snow too. Parts of Kern will see heavy snow, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas in the Southern Sierra where over half a foot of snow will be possible for areas above 6,000 feet.

Snow at pass level isn't looking like a problem though. Little to no accumulation is expected, so there should be no impacts on traffic.

Temperatures are much cooler on Friday, with our warmest areas in the low to mid 60s and many mountain towns in the 40s.

Winds will still be breezy with strong gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible in eastern Kern.

By the weekend we're enjoying clear skies and warmer temperatures!