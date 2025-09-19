Rains and Gloomy Skies for second day of fair

Thursday marked day two of the fair. Bakersfield saw a high 73º of paired with cloudy skies and slight rain for fair goers.

However, it might’ve felt a bit warmer with humidity reaching 79% by the evening.

The humidity, paired with the rain are remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

Rain was seen in parts of Bakersfield today, with harsher rains and severe thunderstorms in our desert communities.

Due to this harsh rain, Kern County is on a flood advisory until 5 pm Friday.

However, temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, with clear skies and highs of 90º and 91º.

After this, we can expect a bit of a cool down as we head into next week with expected averages of 88º.

