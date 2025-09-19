Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rains and Gloomy Skies for second day of fair

Gloomy skies were a theme throughout Kern County on Thursday, partnered with rain and heavier showers in the mountains and desert.
23ABC Evening Weather Update September 18, 2025
Thursday marked day two of the fair. Bakersfield saw a high 73º of paired with cloudy skies and slight rain for fair goers.

However, it might’ve felt a bit warmer with humidity reaching 79% by the evening.

The humidity, paired with the rain are remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

Rain was seen in parts of Bakersfield today, with harsher rains and severe thunderstorms in our desert communities.

Due to this harsh rain, Kern County is on a flood advisory until 5 pm Friday.

However, temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, with clear skies and highs of 90º and 91º.

After this, we can expect a bit of a cool down as we head into next week with expected averages of 88º.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

09/18/2025

Rain

-° / 67°

99%

Friday

09/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

84° / 69°

15%

Saturday

09/20/2025

Clear

89° / 68°

3%

Sunday

09/21/2025

Clear

89° / 68°

2%

Monday

09/22/2025

Mostly Clear

92° / 71°

6%

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Mostly Clear

95° / 71°

6%

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Clear

89° / 68°

3%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Clear

89° / 68°

1%