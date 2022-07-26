Scattered summer showers making their way to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some scattered showers are making their way to Kern County this week thanks to a high pressure monsoonal system from the south. Parts of Frazier Park and Tehachapi experienced light rain this morning. More is expected to come today and tomorrow.

Showers with isolated thunderstorms will impact a parts of eastern Kern. The main impacts will be gusty erratic winds, small hail, dangerous lightning, and local rain.

Other than these storms, our heat wave is continuing for day 16. However, this storm system might bring our temperatures below triple digits for Wednesday. If not though, we can expect a third consecutive week of 100s.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County continues to spread smoke throughout much of Northern California. However thanks to a shift in winds, most our communities are escaping smokey skies. Our air quality still in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, but the Valley Air Control District is attributing this to ozone, not smoke.