Seven day heatwave coming to an end

Heading into the week, temperatures are expected to drop into the 90's, marking the end of the seven day heatwave.
23ABC Evening Weather Update August 13, 2025
As expected, we are now on day 7 of our heatwave with a high of 100º here in Bakersfield.

However, it’s looking like Wednesday will mark the end to this heatwave, with a forecast high of 98º on Thursday.

As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to drop but stay in the 90’s.

Sunday and Monday will be the coolest days of the week with a high of 93º.

This wont be the case for long as temperatures will rise back to 95º by mid next week.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

08/13/2025

Clear

-° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/14/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Clear

98° / 73°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Clear

97° / 71°

3%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Clear

95° / 69°

2%

Monday

08/18/2025

Clear

95° / 69°

0%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Clear

96° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Clear

98° / 72°

0%