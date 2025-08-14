Seven day heatwave coming to an end

As expected, we are now on day 7 of our heatwave with a high of 100º here in Bakersfield.

However, it’s looking like Wednesday will mark the end to this heatwave, with a forecast high of 98º on Thursday.

As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to drop but stay in the 90’s.

Sunday and Monday will be the coolest days of the week with a high of 93º.

This wont be the case for long as temperatures will rise back to 95º by mid next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

