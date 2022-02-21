Storm system bringing a mix of rain and snow to our mountain communities Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we begin this week, enjoy one last clear day Monday. Starting early Tuesday, a low-pressure system will bring light showers to the Valley floor and a mix of rain and snow to our mountain areas.

This storm will bring snow for the Sierra Nevada, adjacent foothills, and Kern County mountains. Periods of rain are likely in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night.

If you are planning on making you way through any of our mountain roadways, expect to see some snow. Along the Grapevine and up Highway 58, we expect slick roads and could see some road closures.

Freezing temperatures are expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night. Outside of major urban areas, the probabilities of low temperatures of 32 degrees or below.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect Monday morning through Tuesday.