Sunny and seasonal weather continues with smoke concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An upper trough sweeping over Northern California yesterday brought an onshore flow that helped to "cool" down our temperatures to seasonal averages, bringing an end to our 9-day streak of 100s here in Bakersfield.

The winds are dying down but that onshore flow continues today, so temperatures stay about the same as yesterday, which means more upper 90s in the valley today with an improvement in our air quality back to the moderate range. It's sunny and seasonal for the rest of Kern County too, with more upper 90s in the Kern River Valley today, the upper 80s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park, and more 100s in the Kern Desert this afternoon.

Unfortunately that air quality looks to get much worse this weekend as the winds turn from the northwest today, pushing smoke down from major wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon. That's smoke looks to cover all of Kern County later today, with more on the way tonight which becomes trapped in the south valley through at least Sunday.

So it will be hot, sunny, smoky and stagnant this weekend as temperatures will warm right back to the 100s as high pressure to our southeast rebuilds over California. Long range models keep us in those 100s through next week and into next weekend, as we face our seventh heatwave of the season.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC

