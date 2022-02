KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Skies will be sunny on Wednesday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 60s in the Valley and 50s in the mountains.

Temperatures will rebound back above seasonal averages by Thursday through the weekend.

Highs in the Valley will be right around 70 again by Friday!

Looking into next week, there are some signs that our weather gets more active again, with cooler weather and even some rain possible Monday into Tuesday.