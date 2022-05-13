Temperatures climb higher heading into the weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're transitioning to a hot, dry weather pattern.

A ridge of high pressure off the coast of Mexico is going to be strengthening, and sending our temperatures climbing.

Bakersfield already saw a big warm up Thursday, but our high of 77 is still below average for this time of year.

Much warmer weather comes this weekend, with highs around 90 expected in the valley.

The Kern River Valley will be near 90 too, with 80s in the south mountains.

The warm spot will be in the Kern desert, where highs will be close to 100!