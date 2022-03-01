Temperatures rise before cooling off over the weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — This week we will see warmer temperatures return. The 70s will last through Wednesday before returning to the 60s and 50s heading into the weekend.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will run about 8 to 12 degrees above the current normal maximum temperature levels which currently are 64 degrees for Fresno and 67 degrees for Bakersfield. Temperatures in a few locations of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County deserts on Wednesday will approach the 80-degree mark.

These warmer temperatures mean it's a good week to plan some outdoor activities but nothing too strenuous as our air quality remains in the moderate range.

Overnight temperatures will drop to those cooler 40s, so make sure to keep a jacket on hand as mornings and evenings will be chilly.

A weather system will bring cooler temperatures for the latter half of the week, along with increased chances for precipitation Thursday into the weekend.

