Temperatures rise heading into the end of the week

A cool off comes after the weekend
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 4.58.25 AM.png
23ABC Weather
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 4.58.25 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 4.58.18 AM.png
Posted at 5:04 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 08:04:14-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Most communities will be seeing highs in the 80s and 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Early morning risers will still enjoy cooler mornings today and tomorrow, but starting Thursday, we will see temperatures reach the 70s by mid morning. 80s and 90s will last throughout the day and even into our evening hours. As this heatwave makes its way through out valley, residents can look forward to a cool off coming this weekend.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be around 10-12 degrees cooler in the San Joaquin Valley than Friday, but still well above normal. Daytime highs will lower to near seasonal by Sunday.

With this heat, we want to remind residents to stay hydrated, bring pets and plants inside or in the shade, and as you're making your way out and about make sure not to leave children or animals inside of your vehicles.

