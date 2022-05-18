Temperatures rise heading into the rest of the week

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Warmer weather is going to be here Wednesday, and stay with us most of the next 7 days.

The forecast high in Bakersfield on Wednesday is 92, but temperatures as high as 100 are possible in the Indian Wells Valley!

Highs in the south mountains will be around 80, with highs near 90 in the Kern River Valley.

Temperatures stay warm on Thursday and take a brief step back on Friday, as Bakersfield falls back out of the 90s.

The warmer weather comes right back from there!

Valley highs looks to be in the mid to even upper 90s early next week.

That's right on time for us to warm up, though.

On average Bakersfield sees its first 100 degree day May 31, which is only two weeks away!

