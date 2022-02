KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Valley, so be sure to cover any sensitive plants and bring pets inside!

Lows will be even colder outside the Valley, with lower 20s in the desert and teens in the mountains!

As far as our long term forecast is concerned, we're getting back to warmer, drier conditions.

Highs in the Valley go from the mid 50s Thursday to the mid 70s next week.