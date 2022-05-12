Temperatures slowly warm up heading into the weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Highs in Bakersfield will climb into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and up into the 80s on Friday.

The real warm up comes this weekend though.

A very warm air mass will be centered just off the coast of Mexico and will be close enough to take highs in the valley close to 90 both Saturday and Sunday.

Desert communities will be even warmer with highs closing in on the triple digits!

Beside the warm up, our weather will be calming down a bit. Winds will be lighter and skies will be sunny.

