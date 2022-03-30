Temperatures slowly warm up the rest of the week

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Bakersfield picked up nearly half an inch of rain (0.47") which puts us up to 5.01" for the water year!

The average for this time of year is 5.34", so we're closing in on normal!

We're still feeling the effects of the system, too.

Clouds will stay with us on Wednesday too, with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be climbing, though.

Highs will make it to around 70 in the Valley, with highs as warm as 80 in the desert!

Temperatures will really climb again as we head into the weekend, with 80s once again in sight for Bakersfield.