Temperatures stay warm and winds pick up

Wind Advisory for eastern Kern through the evening
23ABC Weather
Posted at 5:31 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 08:31:57-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday with most spots a degree or two warmer than they were on Wednesday.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 95 and desert locations will once again see triple digits.

There will be a notable change to our weather Thursday: strong winds are back in the forecast.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for eastern Kern through Thursday night as winds top 50 miles per hour.

Even in the Valley gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible.

Theses gusty winds will be be a problem to out north too, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday for the northern half of the Central Valley.

The strong winds are a result of two clashing air masses, a warm ridge to our west and a cool trough to our north.

Fortunately, the trough will win in the short term, and our temperatures will fall a bit Friday through Sunday.

That won't last though and we'll warm right back up next week!

