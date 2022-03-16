Tracking multiple mid-March storms this week

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Highs will fall off a bit on Wednesday, with a highs in the mid to upper 60s expected in the Valley.

The remainder of the work week looks nice from there, with more changes expected this weekend.

For the past several days models have shown a much stronger system swinging into Kern County Saturday into Sunday.

As we're still several days out, details aren't fully clear, but we at least have an idea of what to expect.

Rain is expected to arrive into Kern County Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and last into early Sunday.

Right now, we're keeping chances of rain at 40% for the Valley and Mountains, but if we continue to see rain in the forecast over next few days, that will increase quite a bit.

As is often the case, we're also tracking the potential for mountain snow with this storm.