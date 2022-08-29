Triple-digit heat returns this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another heatwave is hitting the western states, bringing triple-digit heat for this week.

Kern County will see highs mostly in the upper 90s today, aside from a few desert locations reaching 100s today.

Throughout the rest of this week, majority of valley, mountain, and desert areas will be above 100.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the lower elevations including the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, lower Sierra Nevada Foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert and Slopes, and the Indian Wells Valley from late Wednesday morning through Monday evening.

There is potential for reaching a record high temperature in Fresno on Thursday as the forecast is 106 degrees with a record of 107. More record highs may be reached next Sunday and Monday as the heat increases to possibly the hottest temperatures this year.