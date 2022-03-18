Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm temperatures Friday before a slight cool off over the weekend

Light, scattered rain expected over weekend
Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 4.57.33 AM.png
23ABC Weather
Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 4.57.33 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 4.57.05 AM.png
Posted at 4:58 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 07:58:54-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A storm system is still on track for this weekend, which will bring scattered showers to Kern County.

Showers look to start up late Saturday afternoon and last into Saturday night, with a few stray raindrops left over early Sunday.

We'll also see some snowflakes in the mountains with this storm, but at this point little snow accumulation is expected at pass level, and travel impacts are not likely.

In general, this won't be a very powerful storm.

Rain totals in Kern will range from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch in the Valley and Mountains, with even less in the desert.

This system will also bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures across the county.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018