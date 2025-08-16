Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend cool-off coming our way!

After the seven day heatwave that affected Kern County, residents are going to get to experience a cooler weekend as opposed to last weekend.
23ABC Evening Weather Update August 15, 2025
Posted

Nationally, we're tracking the first hurricane of the year. Hurricane Erin has been labeled as a category one but is expected to become a category three by the time we hit the weekend and is also expected to steer clear of the U.S.

Here locally, cooler temperatures are starting to come our way, but it won't last forever.

Today, Bakersfield saw a high of 95º and even our desert communities have seen drops in temperatures, with many cities just under 100º.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be our coolest days, with a high of 93º.

However, temperatures won't stay cool for long, with temperatures going back to the high 90's.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/15/2025

Clear

-° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Clear

95° / 70°

3%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Clear

93° / 66°

1%

Monday

08/18/2025

Clear

94° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Clear

95° / 70°

0%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Mostly Clear

97° / 73°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Clear

102° / 76°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Clear

106° / 79°

0%