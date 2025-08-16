Weekend cool-off coming our way!

Nationally, we're tracking the first hurricane of the year. Hurricane Erin has been labeled as a category one but is expected to become a category three by the time we hit the weekend and is also expected to steer clear of the U.S.

Here locally, cooler temperatures are starting to come our way, but it won't last forever.

Today, Bakersfield saw a high of 95º and even our desert communities have seen drops in temperatures, with many cities just under 100º.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be our coolest days, with a high of 93º.

However, temperatures won't stay cool for long, with temperatures going back to the high 90's.

