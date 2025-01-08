Wind, fire, and a Freeze Watch in California

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Mono Wind Event continues through Tuesday and is expected to last into Wednesday.

The High Wind Warning lasts until Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the Mojave Desert Slopes. North winds range between 25 to 35 mph but gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

Travel is likely to be impacted, so make sure to keep both hands on the steering wheel. High profile vehicles will especially be impacted. Watch out for downed power lines, fallen trees, or blown down trees. Widespread power outages are expected.

Near Malibu, the Palisades fire continues as evacuation orders and warnings affect many residents.

While Los Angeles and parts of Ventura County are under a red flag warning, cooler temperatures are expected in parts of Kern.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Wednesday evenings, and lasts until Thursday morning. Sub-temperatures could drop as low as 29°. This applies to Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, parts of the I-5, Delano, Wasco, and Shafter.

Conditions may affect crops, so it is advised to cover sensitive, exposed vegetation in order to trap heat. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could possibly be damaged as well.

Tuesday’s lows range between the 30s and 40s countywide.

Wednesday’s temperatures are slightly higher than Tuesday's.

Bakersfield has a high of 61°, but Kern County can see as high as 63° in the desert. The Kern River Valley has a high of 62°, while the mountains are 10° cooler– dropping to 52°.

Patchy areas of dense fog are possible Wednesday morning, which could affect parts of Highway 99.

Later in the week, temperatures are expected to climb until the weekend, where they will drop back into the 50s.

Air quality is moderate.

Stay safe and warm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

