Winds calm a bit Friday before returning Saturday

A cold front brings gusty winds and a few showers
Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Friday, April 15, 2022 brought to you by 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 11:23:30-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Mojave side of our local mountains until 10 a.m. Friday.

The good news is, winds will die down a bit from there!

It won't be a completely calm day, but winds should at least stay below advisory criteria Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer too, with the south mountains near 60, Indian Wells Valley near 80s, and mid 70s in Bakersfield.

Wind will come right back to the forecast, though.

A cold front is set to push into Kern County on Saturday, bringing back gusty winds, with gusts of 50+ miles per hour once again possible in Eastern Kern.

The front also brings a chance for showers, but they look light and spotty, and shouldn't have much of an impact.

High pressure will build back in by Easter Sunday, bringing beautiful weather for the holiday!

