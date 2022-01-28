Windy conditions return to Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Winds are picking up and a Wind Advisory is in effect for our mountain communities and valley-side foothills through Friday.

Winds could reach over 50s miles per hour in these areas, making travel difficult through the passes.

Even here in the Valley, winds will be a bit breezy,with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible in Bakersfield.

The good news is that will help clear our air! We're in the moderate range for our air quality Friday.

We're staying warm in those upper 60s one more day before dropping to the lowers 60s for the weekend.

We're also tracking some more cloud cover for Friday, which will last through Saturday.