Car wash Saturday to raise money for funeral expenses after Taft man was killed in DUI crash

TAFT, Calif. - A car wash will be held Saturday to raise money for funeral expenses for a 25-year-old Taft man who was killed in a DUI crash on July 16, 2017.

The family of Francisco De La Cruz, 25, will hold a car wash at the Westside Believers Fellowship located at 101 Hwy 33 in Taft from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

De La Cruz died from his injuries after being hit head-on by a drunk driver.

De La Cruz and his fiancé Alisa Wheeler have two young boys, ages two and five.

The driver that his De La Cruz, Carlos Bonifacio Garcia, was arrested for DUI and has been charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two other felonies.

De La Cruz’s GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-get-francisco-rest.

There will be another car wash fundraiser on July 29th, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Freddy's Frozen Steakburger & Custard located at 4519 Ming Ave in Bakersfield.