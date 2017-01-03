19-year-old Jai Bornstein died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jai Bornstein's death was officially ruled as suicide on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bornstein's body was found in Hart Park Saturday after she went missing earlier in the week.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
