BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In honor of back-to-school season, there will be FREE school supplies, activities, haircuts for kids, immunizations, health screenings, safety tips, legal information, and so much more on Thursday August 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds located 1142 S. P Street Bakersfield, CA 93307.

Backpacks, school supplies, and monetary donations will be accepted at Kern County Federal Credit Unions from June 1st to July 22nd.

Donations Needed:

Multi-age backpacks

Binder Paper

Binders

Calculators

Pens

Pencils

Erasers

Rulers

Crayons

Bottled Water

Spiral Bound Notebooks

Donation Drop-Off Locations: