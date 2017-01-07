LA TIMES: Charles Manson back at California State Prison-Corcoran after hospital stay in Bakersfield

On Friday, Manson was supposed to have surgery for intestinal bleeding Thursday night, according to TMZ, but doctors determined he was too weak and the procedure was too risky.
However Friday evening a spokeswoman for the department confirmed to the LA Times that Manson was back behind bars.
"'Inmate Manson is at California State Prison-Corcoran," she said in an email declining to elaborate in a follow-up phone call: "He is at the prison. I don't know how much plainer it can be,'" stated LA Times.