LA TIMES: Charles Manson back at California State Prison-Corcoran after hospital stay in Bakersfield

Mass murderer Charles Manson who was hospitalized in Bakersfield this week has returned to California State Prison-Corcoran where he is serving a life sentence, according to the LA Times.

Earlier this week 23ABC reported that Manson was admitted to Mercy Hospital for gastrointestinal issues.

On Friday, Manson was supposed to have surgery for intestinal bleeding Thursday night, according to TMZ, but doctors determined he was too weak and the procedure was too risky.

However Friday evening a spokeswoman for the department confirmed to the LA Times that Manson was back behind bars.

"'Inmate Manson is at California State Prison-Corcoran," she said in an email declining to elaborate in a follow-up phone call: "He is at the prison. I don't know how much plainer it can be,'" stated LA Times.