San Joaquin Community Hospital statement: Charles Manson is not at our hospital

Contrary to recent media reports, Charles Manson is not a registered patient at San Joaquin Community Hospital (SJCH), as confirmed by hospital officials.
In addition, when inmates are admitted to the hospital, there are certain regulations that must be followed according to hospital policy and standard guidelines provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). They include:
Inmates arrive at the hospital with two or more armed guards
inmates are identifiable by their prison-issued clothing
Inmates must be admitted to the hospital's special lock-down unit, which is equipped with extra safety measures and staffed by CDCR officers
Any inmate admitted to the hospital must be handcuffed and shackled
Inmate patients are not permitted in regular patient rooms
SJCH remains committed to the safety of our patients, visitors and employees.