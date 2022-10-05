JJ's Legacy to hold 7th annual Grillin' and Brewin' BBQ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local nonprofit organization JJ's Legacy will be holding its seventh annual Grillin' and Brewin' barbeque on Thursday, November 3rd. Proceeds from the event will go towards JJ's Legacy's Got The Dot High School Leadership Program and Club.

Grillin' and Brewin' is a yearly barbeque event put on by JJ's Legacy in order to gain funds for the nonprofit's projects. This year's event will feature a dinner made by the award-winning competition barbeque team the Ridge Route Boys, as well as two drink tickets, dessert from Cakeit by Justin, and a dueling piano show from the Kelly Twins.

JJ's Legacy is a local nonprofit organization with the goal of spreading awareness of organ donation. The organization began after Jeffery "JJ" Johns was able to save five lives through organ donation.

The event will take place at the Iron Lily Venue and will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door. For more information, contact Lorim@JJsLegacy.org or call 661-489-4430.