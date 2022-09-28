United Way of Kern County to hold first Teddy Bear 5K Run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County will be holding its first 5K fundraising event. The Teddy Bear 5K Run & Walk will take place at Riverwalk Park on Saturday, November 19th.

Each year, United Way donates hundreds of stuffed plush toys to less fortunate children in Kern County, regularly holding events like the Teddy Bear Toss. This year, they have decided to hold a 5K marathon to fundraise for those bears.

The first 30 people to register for the Teddy Bear 5K Run & Walk will receive two tickets to the Condors' Teddy Bear Toss game that will take place the following week on Saturday, November 26th.

To register, visit the event's registration page.