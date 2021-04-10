Live Stream Vaccine: Mariachi San Marcos, Velorio, & Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Setting the stage for a night of Latin entertainment, some of Bakersfield finest mariachi singers and Folklórico dancers came out Friday night for the Live Stream Vaccine.

The evening kicked off with Velorio, a Latin rock band from Bakersfield. Formed in 2007, Velorio has been a cornerstone of Latin rock in Bakersfield.

Following Velorio was one of Bakersfield's most popular mariachi groups, Mariachi San Marcos. Mariachi San Marcos is a professional mariachi group originally from Aguascalientes, Mexico. The group adopted the name from the famous international fair of Aguascalientes, Mexico “La Feria de San Marcos". They were joined by the beautiful dancers of Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli.

The Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose sponsored by Visit Bakersfield, and brought to you by 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

You can help support the artists through tips for the bands. This can be done the following ways:

Tips for the Artists:

Venmo: @Jorge-Laris-1

Venmo: @veloriomusic

You can also catch up on all our stream services, including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku TV and Apple TV.

The Live Stream Vaccine is streamed on Facebook on Friday night at 7 p.m., as well as here and our 23ABC Mobile App. See the full lineup here.