A night of entertainment at the Fox Theater with Tiler Peck and the Live Stream Vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The night is here! Tonight 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater are teaming up for a night of dancing and music.

Kicking off the evening is a night of ballet. The Kern Dance Alliance is sponsoring 'Live from the Bakersfield Fox: Swan Lake Act II Pas De Deux Featuring New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia' at 6:30 p.m. Following the live stream performance will be a Q&A session with Peck and Mejia moderated by Kern Dance Alliance President, Andrea Hansen.

Afterwards, tune in to the Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose, sponsored by Visit Bakersfield and presented by 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. Tonight's show features the musical stylings of Thee Illusions, Western Medicine, Stephanie Soul.

All of the performances can be watched online on our 23ABC Facebook page as well as here on our website. You can also catch up on all our stream services, including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku TV and Apple TV. To find out how to do so, click here.