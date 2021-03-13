Live Stream Vaccine: Big Elk and Chris Elkins with Gregor Ross

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC and The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater have partnered up once again to bring live music to the people of Kern County. Friday night, Big Elk and Chris Elkins took the stage with Gregor Ross to kick-off The Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose.

The Big Elk Band is a diverse mix of original music and covers spanning southern rock to country to power rock. With powerful vocals and big guitar hooks, Big Elk is entertaining from start to finish.

Gregor Ross is half gentleman cowboy and half outlaw rocker, a former bullrider and boxer. The grandson of musicians from Bob Wills, legendary Texas Playboys Band. Gregor was destined for a life in the music spotlight. Growing up in Bakersfield, he returned to help bring a little joy to a place he once called home.

You can help support the artists through tips for the bands. This can be done the following ways:

Tips for the Artists:

Venmo: @Gregor-Ross

Venmo: @Chris-Elkins-15

