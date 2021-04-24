Live Stream Vaccine: Delphinium and Ariel Dyer

Another week of live music took over the Historic Bakersfield Fox theater with a night of Indie Pop and 90s inspired tunes by Delphinium and Ariel Dyer.

Delphinium is an indie electronic pop trio from Bakersfield, CA. Members of the band are singer-songwriters Amber Michelle and Alicia Tello and multi-instrumentalist and singer, Rebecca Spickler.

Ariel Dyer is a Bakersfield native. Ariel’s music has a sardonic humor driven by powerful vocals and sparse ukulele and guitar accompaniment.

The Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose sponsored by Visit Bakersfield, and brought to you by 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

You can help support the artists through tips for the bands. This can be done the following ways:

Tip the artists:

Venmo: @delphiniumband

Venmo: @Ariel-Dyer

You can also catch up on all our stream services, including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku TV and Apple TV. To find out how to do so, click here.

The Live Stream Vaccine is streamed on Facebook on Friday night at 7 p.m., as well as here and our 23ABC Mobile App. See the full lineup here.