Live Stream Vaccine: Dr. MaddVibe & The Missin’ Links, Contranistas, Dropping In

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A night of funk, new age, and punk rock. Friday night brought a mix of musical taste to the Bakersfield Fox Theater during the Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose, featuring Dr. MaddVibe & The Missin’ Links, Contranistas, and Dropping In.

Angelo Moore is the legendary frontman of Fishbone and known for his explosive on-stage presence, amazing vocal talents, and mad musical skills on saxophone, theremin and Hammond B3. While actively touring with Fishbone, Angelo also performs as Dr Maddvibe, and also tours with new group called Angelo Moore & The Brand New Step that performs regularly in the United States and has toured to Taiwan and Japan. The Brand New Step is on Rope-A-Dope records in Philadelphia and includes as guests and touring musicians Claude Coleman Jr (Ween), Hashish Vyas( thievery corporation), Stanton Moore and Robert Mercurio(galactic), Butterscotch, Jim Greer( Rondo Brothers) , Kris Jensen, DJ Q-Bert, JJ Jungle and Hassan Hurd (The Coup) and many more.

Contranistas are an instrumental duo hailing from the notorious music city of Bakersfield. Employing guitar looping pedals and a variety of effects,devices and found objects, theirs is a sound rooted in experimental post-rock/post-punk energy and inspired by all things loud, noisy, ambient, gloomy, heavy and low.

Formed in the summer of 2018, by members Nicholas “Nikko” Palencia and Colin Walker, the two began by covering their favorite songs from various artists they both enjoy. Later in the fall, they recruited Mathew Hall as their singer and bassist, and the boys named themselves “The Drop-ins”. With Matt in the band, they began writing music with the first two songs, “Ophelia” and “Tonight”. The “Drop-ins” started playing shows in front of an audience at Sandrini’s and Firehouse. In the summer of 2019, they invited Richard Bleau to join the band and formally changed the name to “Dropping In”. Now they have played over 20 shows live and have a full length album set to come out in the near future!

The Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose is sponsored by Visit Bakersfield, and brought to you by 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

