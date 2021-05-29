Live Stream Vaccine: Mento Buru with Dub Seeds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Closing out another successful live stream concert series, Mento Buru and Dub Seeds brought energy and fun to the Fox Theater for the last Live Stream Vaccine show.

A Bakersfield favorite, Mento Buru lit up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater with their mix of Latin alternative sounds, Jamaican SKA, rock, funk, Latin jazz, and reggae creating a maddening musical experience.

Dub Seeds opened the show with their own west coast reggae sound. Since 2008, the band has performed all over the California and Nevada at colleges, clubs, bars, casinos and festivals, sharing stages with genre notables Pepper, The Dirty Heads, Eek A Mouse, Fishbone, Iration, Tribal Seeds, Easy Star All Stars, Tomorrows Bad Seeds and Mike Pinto!

The Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose is sponsored by Visit Bakersfield, and brought to you by 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

