Live Stream Vaccine: Nate Parrish with Modern Wives and NineFingers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday night brought a showcase of homegrown artists performing at the Fox Theater with Nate Parrish with Modern Wives and NineFingers.

Hailing from Bakersfield, Parrish has finally embarked on his first solo project with the 2020 album, “I’M A WRECK”. Citing influences such as Social Distortion, Ramones and The Replacements, he sticks to a straightforward, less is more approach to songwriting.

NineFingers is an artist out of Bakersfield, California, who immerses himself in a variety of different genres when putting together new music from indie rock to hip hop to dark country.

Modern Wives was formed when drummer Tyler Patterson and guitarist/singer Dan Thompson decided to start a band that truly indulged their love of 90’s post-hard-core and alternative music. Vocalist Maddie Carter was brought in to do vocals on one track. The band fell in love with her voice and asked her to join the band.

The Live Stream Vaccine is streamed on Facebook on Friday night at 7 p.m.


