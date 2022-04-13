California’s pilot program hopes to prevent homeless students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Graduation day is meant to be a time of celebration, but for many high school seniors facing homelessness, it often signals the end of free meals and a place to be during the day.

There is a proposal trying to give an immediate solution to this problem.

This proposal would essentially give California high school seniors who are homeless $1,000 every month from April through August, which is that period at the end of their senior year and into college or a job.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, about 3,600 local students were experiencing homelessness last year. Of those, 211 were seniors, roughly 6% of the total homeless student enrollment.

“It seems like no matter what we do and how many billions we put into dealing with homelessness particularly at the adult level, we continue to feed the system with young people coming in,” said Dave Cortese.

Senator Dave Cortese who proposed this pilot program says he hopes this prevents homeless youth from becoming permanently homeless.

By definition, those considered homeless students, are put into the official database called the McKinney-Vento list, and do not have a regular place to sleep, meaning they may live in motels, with a relative, in cars, or in shelters.

“We have heard stories of youth who have slept in public restrooms at parks, where they have felt safe behind locked doors. They try to find safe places to sleep at night. They may not look during the day like your typical person who we would consider homeless,” said Curt Williams.

Curt Williams, the Director of Foster Youth Services for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools said across the state there were more than 180,000 students in K-12 that were at some point homeless in the last school year.

In Kern County the average has been about 5,000 homeless students in one school year, with about 250 seniors.

Williams does point out that not all of these students stay homeless. For some, this is a temporary situation but are still counted as part of the data.

“It is pretty hard to focus on your education when you are worried about where you are going to sleep and eat during the day.”

The proposed pilot program would give 15,000 homeless high school seniors across the state $1,000 through a debit account that they can then use towards whatever they need for five months.

Although the application will come out along with FAFSA, it is not limited to those students pursuing a higher education. The student would also have to be on the McKinney-Vento list to qualify.

“This is about first and foremost getting them out of this extremely low-income level of poverty and less about what they are going to do with their lives because that should be an individual choice,” said Senator Cortese.

The pilot program would cost $85 million and has already passed the Senate Education Committee and will now go to the Senate Human Services Committee.

Graduation day is meant to be a time of celebration, but for many high school seniors facing homelessness, it often signals the end of free meals and a place to be during the day.