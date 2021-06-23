Kern High School District holding public forum on boundary changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After months of planning the Kern High School District will hold its second public meeting Tuesday night to talk about boundary changes, where families impacted by the changes can voice their opinions.

The Kern High School District is building a new high school in Southeast Bakersfield. Del Oro High is currently being built on East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road and is set to welcome around 2,200 students in August of next year.

According to Roger Sanchez with KHSD Del Oro is opening to help with an overcrowding issue, which will eventually force some 9th and 10th-grade students to change schools.

"We have pockets of growth that are occurring not only around Del Oro. But Ridgeview High School is pretty large, Arvin, Highland, and so what ends up happening is you create a boundary for let's say Del Oro and you have to take out from other schools that are neighboring so it's just been kind of a process."

Sanchez previously said that the board usually goes dark in July, so final plans will likely be submitted in August.

The Kern High School District will have another public forum on June 29th at Golden Valley High School. The takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.