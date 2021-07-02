Watch
Recall effort against members of the Fairfax School District approved

Approved by the Kern County Elections Division.
FAIRFAX SCHOOL DISTRICT
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jul 01, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A recall effort against three board members of the Fairfax School District, including President Palmer Moland, was approved by the Kern County Elections Division.

23ABC confirmed the recall effort was just approved according to Maria Hernandez one of the people behind the effort.

This all coming after a recent Grand Jury report called for the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees to "cease and desist bullying" during their meetings after finding evidence of a hostile work environment.

The allegations were directed at a member of the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees which the public has said was Palmer Molan. It was after the board voted to not censure Moland at the Grand Jury's request that a recall effort began.

