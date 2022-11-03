BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services, and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce the pet of the week: Nala! Nala is a sweet and small puppy who is currently four months old. She is a Chihuahua mix with long reindeer-like legs and big paws. She loves to be held and carried, rarely sheds, and loves all people and dogs, big and small.

Nick also gives details on the Mega Adoption pet event at Stramler Park. The Mega Adoption event will feature over 40 different organizations and is free for the public. The event will take place on Sunday, November 6th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Kern Living: Meet Nala

Kern County Animal Services

Stramler Park