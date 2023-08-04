Kern Living: Men's Monthly Breakfast

Watch Now
The Men's Monthly Breakfast takes place at the Church of God at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 17:35:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he speaks with pastor and community advocate Traco Matthews about the Men's Monthly Breakfast.

The Men's Monthly Breakfast is a community activity aimed at men, specifically men of color. It aims to give men who do not necessarily have a community a place to connect with each other while serving delicious food.

Men's Monthly Breakfast | KERN LIVING

Church of God

