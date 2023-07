BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this episode of Kern Living, check out the full pet adoption process step-by-step with Kern County Animal Services!

The Kern County Animal Shelter is currently undergoing a crisis due to the influx of animals in shelters across California. Consider adopting an animal to lessen the load on our local animal shelters.

Kern County Animal Services

