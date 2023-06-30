Kern County Animal Services still faces overcrowding issues due to overpopulation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nick Cullen, the Director of Kern County Animal Services, addressed a number of topics regarding the Kern County Animal Shelter on Thurs, June 29.

One of the issues Cullen spoke on was the overpopulation in local animal shelters. He called the situation a crisis.

"Through the first six months of 2023, we've taken in more dogs than we have in ten years by far," said Cullen. "For cats, it's pretty constant. It's consistent with what we've seen in the past. Every year we take in about 3,000 cats that are under eight weeks of age. We take in about 6,000 to 7,000 total cats a year. That usually seems pretty consistent."

According to Cullen, there is always a need for dog and cat fostering in order to save the lives of these animals.

Cullen also mentioned a donation he received from two local children, which he said really helps KCAS' cause.

"We had a wonderful young lady by the name of Olivia, she's 10 years old, and her brother Auggie, who is 8, and their grandmother Becky," said Cullen. "They walked into the shelter on Tuesday and they handed us a check for $200. Olivia and Auggie had a lemonade stand. They created $200 in three hours. It must have been really good lemonade."

For more information on how to donate to the cause or to adopt and foster a pet, visit KernCountyAnimalServices.org.

