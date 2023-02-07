Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal

Watch Now
Kern Living
Posted at 3:04 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 18:04:18-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.

Find out more about the 661 Meal by clicking here.

Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls
