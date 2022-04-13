What COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in California?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County public health announced 121 new cases and three new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday. There are now more than 2,300 deaths tied to COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

And because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Kern County are continuing to drop, Adventist Health Kern County has officially de-mobilized its COVID-19 incident command center.

Throughout the last two years, Adventist Health had used the approach to plan and coordinate emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adventist Health Kern County Employees were told that ICC briefings will end until further notice. However, the use of personal protective equipment will stay in place.

And as the world slowly returns to pre-pandemic life, 23ABC took an in-depth look into which COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in California.

According to AARP, as of April 1st, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required to go to indoor events with more than 1,000 people.

State employees and healthcare workers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to testing once a week.

Employees who work in high-risk areas like jails and long-term care facilities were required to get a booster dose by March 1st.

School staff also must be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

And face masks are also required for people two and older in health care and long-term care facilities, emergency and homeless shelters, and jails and prisons.