SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KERO) — A black bear caused quite a stir in a neighborhood a block from downtown San Anselmo.

He climbed an oak tree in someone's backyard and hung out for more than three hours. Police and wildlife officials responded.

The bear eventually came down on its own and was coaxed out of the neighborhood and back into the woods.

The young adult black bear is estimated to have weighed between 200 and 300 pounds.