California pot-bellied pig creates award-winning art

(KERO) — Animals and art are colliding in the Golden State as a pot-bellied pig is producing award-winning art. This pot-bellied "Pig-casso" is proof that cloven hooves carry a lot of creativity.

Two-year-old Charlotte is the animal artist behind nearly a dozen abstract pieces using kid-friendly, non-toxic paints. Her owner Jenny Manuelli sprinkles cheerios and granola around the canvas and then, lets the nearly 300-pounder go to work and those results don't stink.

“The first series that she did is her blue period, which that’s kind of where the Pigcasso came from, and then she does this really pretty kind of pinkish-red, so that's kind of her Georgia O'Keefe phase if you will."

Charlotte's work recently scored blue ribbons at the Mother Lode Competition and Calaveras County Fair.

“It brought tears to my eyes just because the point is getting across. The message is getting across. This is for fun. This is for smiles. This is for inspiration."

A first-of-its-kind win for a four-legged contestant with skills so popular she now has her own Instagram or in this case - "Insta-ham" account.